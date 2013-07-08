Santa Maria Police Arrest Suspect in Wednesday Stabbing

Santa Maria police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for an assault last week that left the victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

Joseph Anthony Garcia, 19, of Santa Maria was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder with a gang enhancement.

Garcia is believed to be an associate of a criminal street gang, and was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail, police said.

Officers responded to a call at Gateway Liquor, 1650 N. Broadway, around 8 p.m. July 3, and found no victim or witnesses at the scene.

Police later learned that a 19-year-old Santa Maria man had gone to Marian Regional Medical Center with stab wounds, but the man was uncooperative with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

