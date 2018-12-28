Santa Maria Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Linked to Sexual Assaults

A Santa Maria man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two sexual assaults in the past two months, police said.

On Nov. 16, police were notified of a sexual assault in the city and began investigating the allegation but had limited information, Santa Maria police Sgt. Andy Magallon said Friday.

That case remained open when police were alerted Dec. 2 to another sexual assault that occurred in the city with similar circumstances, Magallon added.

During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence allegedly linking both cases to the same man.

After identifying Christian Jesus Ponce, 21, of Santa Maria, as the suspect, detectives arrested him Friday and booked him on sexual assault charges with $200,000 bail, police said.

Police said they believe there may be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805.928.3781, ext. 1361.

Tips can be left anonymously at 805. 928.3781, ext. 2677.

