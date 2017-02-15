Santa Maria Police Awards Spotlight Detectives Involved In MS-13 Murder Case

With unprecedented violence in Santa Maria, the detectives at the heart of a massive operation responsible for multiple arrests last year received top honors at the Police Department annual awards luncheon.

Detective Andrew Brice received the Officer of the Year Award, while he and other members of the detective bureau accepted the Distinguished Team Award from Chief Ralph Martin during the luncheon at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Wednesday.

Approximately 250 people attended the event sponsored by the Police Department and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

A dramatic spike in violence in the city in 2015 was capped by six homicides in January 2016.

“Most of these incidents shared common aspects in respect to the sophistication with which they were carried out,” Martin said, adding that detectives determined a Central American criminal gang, dubbed MS-13, was primarily responsible for the acts.

Detectives, assisted by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and other local police agencies, launched Operation Matador.

For several weeks, detectives monitored dozens of telephone lines in a wiretap operation that meant making sacrifices in investigators’ personal lives while the around-the-clock monitoring occurred.

Through the wiretaps, investigators identified critical information that bolstered their case, and halted several planned homicides, Martin said.

“They worked tirelessly and tenaciously together,” Martin said of his detectives.

On March 3, Operation Matador involved serving warrants at 10 locations in California and Ohio, with more than a dozen people taken into custody.

In the summer after six weeks of testimony, a criminal grand jury handed down 70 indictments against 20 suspects, he added

“An operation of this magnitude has really never been undertaken in our history,” Martin said.

“Our community was pleading for answers and resolve during this violent crime spree. Investigators kept our administration and our city manager apprised in spite of all the criticism. This afforded us the time to gather all the necessary resources to bring this criminal street gang to justice and really bring a calm back to our city.”

Brice — an invaluable and dedicated member of the detective bureau, the chief said — wrote most of the search warrants for 178 telephone line records for Operation Matador.

“His work ethic is inspiring as he devotes 100 percent to all his cases,” Martin said, adding that Brice also has become a resource for other officers and trains newer members of the force.

“This officer shows his dedication in every aspect of his job,” Martin said. “He has set the standard.”

Brice, who spent four years in the Air Force, joined the Santa Maria department 10 years ago. Prior to becoming a detective 18 months ago, he worked two years as a school resource officer and previously was a patrol officer.

“This job, above all, is a teamwork thing,” Brice said, noting assistance he often receives from other departments such as records and laboratory.

He also praised two colleagues, including retired Sgt. Chris Nartatez.

“If it weren’t for him in the twilight of his career taking me under his wing and teaching how to do this job ethically, and really with your heart versus with this book called Penal Code, I don’t know where I’d be,” Brice said.

He also cited Lt. Paul Van Meel for seeing “something in me … I don’t think I saw in myself.

“He really really pushed hard to get me where I’m at, and it’s led to all of these successes,” Brice said. “I’m tremendously humbled. I appreciate it very much and I will continue to strive to stay at this level.”

Additionally, Brice was recognized with two Lifesaving Awards, a medal and ribbon noting acts of heroism in the line of duty.

On April 23, he was first on the scene where a woman struggling with emotional issues was found submerged in a bath tub. He pulled the woman to the bedroom and initiated chest compressions.

In September, Brice responded to a “man down” call, and found the victim lying face down against a fence. He was not responsive or breathing and did not have a pulse.

Brice began CPR. That man, Craig Rylant, was on hand to see Brice receive the award.

Other lifesaving awards went to officers Sofia Marquez, Roberto Ruiz, Monique Sandoval and Evan Stradley after saving a man who attempted to hang himself from the shower rail. The officers freed the man, who was later arrested for domestic violence.

The Support Employee of the Year Award went to Christina Alvarez, a management analyst in the department. Martin said she oversees the training budget, which exceeds $100,000, and is responsible for ensuring staff meets mandated training.

The Dispatcher of the Year Award — recognizing one of the most difficult jobs in the agency, the chief said — went to Chan Leam, noted for consistently maintaining a high level of professionalism and keeping her composure during 9-1-1 calls. She also participates in various career day presentations.

The police chief also recognized employees of the quarter, including Alvarez, Officers Reid Goeckner, Jesse Garcia and Nicholas Giese, Erik Hesch and Rafael Carrasco.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.