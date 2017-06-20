On Eve of Retirement, Santa Maria Police Chief Reflects on Rebuilding Effort

Ralph Martin leaving after 5 years leading department that was in disarray when he arrived

Ralph Martin was hired as chief to handle a Santa Maria Police Department in turmoil, and five years later he will leave behind a rebuilt agency that regained its reputation, including undertaking a massive law enforcement operation aimed at ending a “wave of terror” in the city.

Martin, 65, will mark his second retirement after 40 years in law enforcement, originally with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, where he achieved the rank of commander.

"Chief Martin came at a time that our community was hungry for leadership and compassion,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley told Noozhawk. “Through hard work, collaboration, and cooperation, he has made Santa Maria safer, and for that, and so much more, he has my deepest admiration and appreciation."

During Tuesday night's meeitng, City Council members heaped praised upon Martin.

"Thank you for restoring honor and respectability to the Santa Maria Police Department," Councilman Jack Boysen said. "I'm in awe. You’ll aways be my hero."

City Manager Rick Haydon choked up as he spoke about Martin taking the helm of the agency at a time of turmoil, mistrust, and divisiveness in the ranks and other challenges.

"What Ralph has been able to do in five years is short of a miracle," Haydon said.

Police officers lined the back wall of council chambers Tuesday night while others, including Police Explorers, filled the audience.

"It has been an honor to be your police chief in the city of Santa Maria," Martin said. "And I am confident that the department is now a role model for community-based policing and a training venue for other agencines on the Central Coast."

Martin arrived in 2012 to serve as interim chief for the department, months after a botched investigation of one of the department’s own members led to the death of Officer Albert Covarrubias Jr., 29, as colleagues attempted to arrest him.

The incident made national headlines and months later led to the departure of former chief Danny Macagni.

When he arrived, Martin said, he didn’t initially intend to pursue the permanent job, but did not realize how many issues faced the department. Deep into the Covarrubias investigation, Martin said he wanted to finish the case, rather than hand it off.

“I felt that I had something to offer that I actually could restructure the department and bring it up to the 21st century,” Martin said.

In 52 months, the department has hired 95 people, including 68 police officers.

“We’re a very young police department,” he said, adding that most patrol officers have less than five years experience while training officers have 10 to 15 years on the job. “It’s a good balance and mix right now.”

“I’m happy with how it’s turned out,” he said.

Martin oversaw the department as it moved into a new police station, and out of a facility built decades earlier when the city had fewer officers.

But one of the biggest operations came as Santa Maria saw a huge spike in violence, with 21 homicides between December 2014 and January 2016, most of them suspected to have ties to criminal street-gang actvity.

While at least one earlier homicide has been tied to the case, the July, 28, 2015 death of Oscar Joaquin sparked the start of the spike in violence and the suspicion this didn’t involve so-called homegrown gangs.

“It was a such a vicious homicide. It was really a homicide that I guess you can only describe it as overkill,” said Martin, who keeps a list of the victims close by.

Two more homicides followed. And then more.

“Right around the end of September into October, we realized this is way above what we’ve ever seen before,” Martin said, adding the department began reviewing earlier homicides and saw some possibly linked.

Rather than investigate each one individually, detectives started looking at similarities such as weapons used, number of shots fired, video and other details.

The body count continued to grow, with several double homicides in the city as law enforcement officers worked to build a case against what they have alleged are members of the violent transnational criminal gang known as MS-13.

“The fact that they continued what I always described as this wave of terror just fed us more information,” Martin said.

The team expanded to include the District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI and more.

The operation was so confidential the members used a secure location to help keep details quiet, not even alerting other members of the agency.

Not ready to end the investigation, Martin said, he authorized issuing a fake news release claiming two people were picked up by immigration officers. Those were two of several lives saved while the investigators gathered evidence to make arrestss, but the fake news release draw criticism from media outlets.

In reality, Martin said, police wanted to get the men to safety without tipping off suspects that law enforcement officers had wiretapped their phones. The additional weeks allowed detectives to gather "the substantial majority of our information," he added.

Knowing they needed to conclude the investigation, they picked March 2 to launch what was dubbed "Operation Matador," involving 150 law enforcement officers serving warrants and making arrests in Santa Maria, Oxnard, Bakersfield and Ohio, without any use of force or shots fired.

“I’m happy that no one was hurt, and that since then the city has been really very, very quiet,” Martin said. “I think it sent a message that the Santa Maria Police Department did really have a handle on what we were doing.”

Later in 2016, the Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment connecting defendants to 10 specific homicides.

The defendants have made several court appearances but have not yet entered pleas to the charges.

“That’s going to be an amazing trial. It will be one for the record books that’s for sure,” Martin said.

Martin's last day will be Friday.

Police Commander Phil Hansen, who also had a long career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, has been named acting chief of police.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.