Santa Maria Police Conduct ‘Court Sting’ of Suspected DUI Drivers

By Santa Maria Police Department | December 9, 2014 | 3:21 p.m.

On Tuesday between 8 a.m. and noon, officers from the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit conducted an undercover "court sting" operation at the Santa Barbara County Traffic Court, targeting suspected DUI drivers whose licenses where suspended/revoked or who were unlicensed drivers.

Police officers staked out offenders who had been told by a judge not to drive and/or who had been told of their license suspension. Four offenders were followed by officers from courtrooms to their vehicles to ensure that they were not driving. While some offenders complied with the law and had alternate means of transportation, one individual in court for DUI proceeded to get behind the wheel and drove away from the court house.

More than 10 did not show up for court, which could result in a warrant issued for their arrest.

Those who chose to drive were stopped by waiting officers. Among those stopped for driving while suspended or unlicensed were cited back into court:

» Suspended/revoked — 1

» Never licensed — 0

» Vehicles towed/impound — 1

» Other crimes committed — N/A

Those cited today could face jail time, long driver's license suspensions, along with other financial hits including attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work, and the potential loss of job or job prospects. When family, friends and co-workers find out, violators can also face tremendous personal embarrassment and humiliation.

DUI court sting stakeout operations, along with regularly scheduled high visibility DUI enforcement, serve as a proven deterrent with the goal of keeping impaired drivers from the road and heightening awareness among the public of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

This special DUI operation was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Please help your Santa Maria Police Department everyday of the week: Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1.

 

