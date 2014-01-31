Santa Maria Police Conduct Distracted Driver Enforcement Operation

The Santa Maria Police Department conducted a Distracted Driver Enforcement Operation on Thursday as part of Santa Maria’s commitment to public safety.

This operation was one of many that will be conducted throughout the year in Santa Maria. Hazardous vehicle code violations including but not limited to cell phone calling and texting while driving were the focal point.

The goal of this operation was to bring awareness to the public of the dangers of distracted driving.

“You can contribute to making our community and streets more safe by not driving distracted," said Sgt. Daniel Rios, the Police Department's traffic bureau supervisor. "If you really need to use your phone, please look for a safe and legal place to park your vehicle before making the call."

» Vehicles stopped — 34

» Hazardous citations issued — 30

» Unlicensed driver citations — 1

» Warrant arrest — 1

» Vehicles towed — 1

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1.

— Sgt. Daniel Rios is the traffic bureau supervisor for the Santa Maria Police Department.