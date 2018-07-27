Saturday, July 28 , 2018, 12:31 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Crisis Negotiators Convince Suicidal Woman To Surrender

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 27, 2018 | 9:45 p.m.

Santa Maria police crisis negotiators successfully convinced a suicidal woman to surrender peacefully on Friday afternoon, the department said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team responded after officers were dispatched at approximately 2:15 p.m. to a report of a woman armed with a knife threatening to harm herself, Lt. Mark Streker said. 

The 31-year-old woman was found in a public restroom at Atkinson Park, on the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue, holding the knife toward herself. 

“When the two officers urged the subject to drop the knife, she quickly raised the knife towards them, at a close distance and in a threatening manner,” Streker said.

An officer deployed a less-lethal impact weapon, striking the woman in her chest. 

She advanced toward the officers, one of whom fired the impact weapon a second time, striking her again in the chest. 

“She dropped the knife but refused commands to surrender, maintaining control over the knife,” Streker said.

The second officer, a veteran member of the SMPD Crisis Negotiation Team, talked to the woman for approximately 30 minutes and successfully negotiated her peaceful surrender, Streker said. 

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and released into the custody of mental health professionals, police said.

Police will forward a report about the incident to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office recommending the woman be charged for a weapon violation.

If you or a loved one need help, call 2-1-1 for free, confidential information, referral, crisis intervention and suicide prevention from 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County, a program of the Community Action Commission.

Other free, 24-hour Santa Barbara County services are CARES/ACCESS at 1.888.868.1649 or the SAFTY (Safe Alternatives for Treating Youth) Mobile Crisis Team Hotline at 1.888.334.2777.

The free, 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1.800.273.8255.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 