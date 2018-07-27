Santa Maria Police Crisis Negotiators Convince Suicidal Woman To Surrender

Santa Maria police crisis negotiators successfully convinced a suicidal woman to surrender peacefully on Friday afternoon, the department said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team responded after officers were dispatched at approximately 2:15 p.m. to a report of a woman armed with a knife threatening to harm herself, Lt. Mark Streker said.

The 31-year-old woman was found in a public restroom at Atkinson Park, on the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue, holding the knife toward herself.

“When the two officers urged the subject to drop the knife, she quickly raised the knife towards them, at a close distance and in a threatening manner,” Streker said.

An officer deployed a less-lethal impact weapon, striking the woman in her chest.

She advanced toward the officers, one of whom fired the impact weapon a second time, striking her again in the chest.

“She dropped the knife but refused commands to surrender, maintaining control over the knife,” Streker said.

The second officer, a veteran member of the SMPD Crisis Negotiation Team, talked to the woman for approximately 30 minutes and successfully negotiated her peaceful surrender, Streker said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and released into the custody of mental health professionals, police said.

Police will forward a report about the incident to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office recommending the woman be charged for a weapon violation.

If you or a loved one need help, call 2-1-1 for free, confidential information, referral, crisis intervention and suicide prevention from 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County, a program of the Community Action Commission.

Other free, 24-hour Santa Barbara County services are CARES/ACCESS at 1.888.868.1649 or the SAFTY (Safe Alternatives for Treating Youth) Mobile Crisis Team Hotline at 1.888.334.2777.

The free, 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1.800.273.8255.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.