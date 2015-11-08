Santa Maria Police Department Receives Grant for Pedestrian Safety Campaign

Advice

The City of Santa Maria will generate a pedestrian safety educational campaign funded by a $50,000 grant awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The Santa Maria Police Department will use the funding as part of the City’s commitment to keep its roadways safe and to improve the quality of life through both enforcement and education.

“Reducing the number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities in our community continues to be a priority,” Police Chief Ralph Martin said.

The city and its Police Department, in conjunction with the local high schools and traffic school, will implement targeted educational activities to enhance enforcement programs and public outreach to encourage safer driving.

The city and its professional videographer will produce high-quality videos, public service announcements and print educational materials in both English and Spanish.

These materials will be presented throughout the community via the local news media; the city’s website, social media platforms and government access TV Comcast Channel 23; local high schools, traffic schools and at community events.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Questions may be directed to Mark van de Kamp in the City Manager’s Office at 805.925.0951 x372.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.