Santa Maria Police Department Schedules DUI Checkpoint for Friday, Sept. 4

Advice

The Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau and the California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint Friday, Sept. 4, 2015 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

DUI checkpoints are a proven enforcement tool effective in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol-involved crashes. Research shows that crashes involving alcohol drop by an average of 20 percent when well-publicized checkpoints are conducted often enough.

Officers will inspect drivers passing through the checkpoint for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and they will also check for proper licensing and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail time, license suspension and insurance increases, as well as fines, fees, DUI classes or other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies while also yielding considerable cost savings of $6 for every $1 spent.

Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Santa Maria Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, targeting those who still don’t heed the message to designate a sober driver.

— Sgt. Mark Streker is the Traffic Bureau supervisor at the Santa Maria Police Department.