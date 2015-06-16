Santa Maria Police Department Swears In 8 New Officers

The Santa Maria Police Department is pleased to announce the swearing in of police officers Rocco Church, Matthew Hilton, Kenneth Mize, Jennifer Lopez, Zackary Robbins, Brian Santiago, Evan Stradley and Dustin Rhoads.

The official swearing-in ceremony was held at Shepard Hall inside the Public Library on Monday.

The eight officers graduated from Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy (Class #108) on Thursday.

Of the eight officers, four of them have a college bachelor's degree or higher, three are military veterans who served in Iraq and/or Afghanistan, one is a licensed paramedic, one is an emergency medical technician (EMT) and one is a former radio disc jockey.

The officers will be commencing a comprehensive field training program before being assigned as solo patrol officers.