Santa Maria Police Department Warns Public of Two Recurring Scams

By Sgt. Paul Van Meel for the Santa Maria Police Department | December 5, 2014 | 2:54 p.m.

As the holidays approach, the Santa Maria Police Department would like to make the public aware of two recurring scams that are occurring within the city.

It is believed the suspects committing these crimes are most likely overseas or outside of this country.

The most prevalent scam, which was reported in July, occurs when the victim(s) receive a phone call from a suspect (male) who identifies himself as a PG&E employee. The suspect falsely notifies the victim that there is something wrong with their PG&E meter and they must have it repaired, or he states there is an outstanding bill/debt owed to PG&E that must be paid for immediately.

Both forms of this scam include the threat that the victim's power will be shut off without immediate payment. The suspect then instructs the victim to purchase a pre-paid card at a pre-determined location, which is typically a convenience store such as 7-Eleven. Once the pre-paid card is purchased, the suspect asks the victim to read off the numbers of the card over the phone, at which time the fraud has been completed.

The Santa Maria Police Department is advising potential victims who receive this type of call to contact PG&E directly to confirm the validity of the suspect's statements. If they discover the call is fraudulent, they should contact the Santa Maria Police Department to report the incident.

Another recurring scam involves a male suspect, typically with an East Indian accent, who identifies himself as an IRS agent. The suspect typically threatens the victim, stating they owe money (usually thousands of dollars) to the IRS. The suspect indicates that if the debt is not immediately paid, law enforcement is standing by to come to their residence to arrest them. The suspect then directs the victim to wire or transfer money to an account and the theft is completed.

As noted above, if anyone receives this type of call we recommend you call the IRS directly and do not send money or provide any form of financial information until you have confirmed whether there is truly an outstanding bill or debt that is owed. If it is discovered the claims are false, the incident should be reported to the Santa Maria Police Department.

— Paul Van Meel is a sergeant for the Santa Maria Police Department.

 

