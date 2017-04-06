Santa Maria Police Explorers Demonstrate Teamwork at Competition

Santa Maria Police Explorers participated in multiple tactical and physical fitness events at the 6th Annual Los Angeles County Sheriffs Explorer Competition held recently in Castaic.

The Santa Maria Police Explorers took home three awards: third place in the high risk vehicle stop, fourth place in tactical emergency medical support, and fourth in hostage rescue.

The competition tests, encourages and helps develop the explorers by promoting teamwork, leadership, knowledge, officer safety, determination and responsibility. There were 41 teams and 350 explorers from law-enforcement agencies from Northern and Southern California, and Arizona.

Santa Maria participants included: Maria Morales, Anthony Olozagaste, Julian Mireles, Nathan Torres, Isaiah Nogalez, Isreal Mendoza, Alexis Brito, Antonio Alonzo, Johanatan Fuerte and Nuri Roman.

They competed in a mud run, tactical emergency medical support, high risk vehicle stop, family disturbance, obstacle course, hostage rescue, 3-mile run, rock wall climb, active shooter, tug o’ war, physical-fitness challenge, bus assault. and high risk search warrant service.

The Santa Maria Police Council sponsors the Santa Maria Police Explorer Program and provided financial support for the explorers to attend this event.

To support the young men and women of the Santa Maria Police Explorer Program please contact the Santa Maria Police Council at www.santamariapolicecouncil.org.

— Santa Maria Police Department.