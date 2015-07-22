Santa Maria Police Explorers Take Part in Central Valley Explorer Competition

Advice

Local team earned a first-place award in the "high risk vehicle stop" scenario

From July 16 to 19, the Santa Maria Police Explorers participated in the Fifth Annual Central Valley Explorer Competition held at East Union High School in Manteca, California.

The Police Explorer competition included 32 teams from Northern California, Southern California and the Central Valley.

Eleven SMPD Explorers participated and were evaluated in 16 reality-based scenarios including Suicidal Subject, Downed Officer Rescue, High Risk Vehicle Stop, Family Disturbance, Shooting Skills, Obstacle Course, DUI Investigation, Hostage Rescue, Bus Assault, Active Shooter, Hostage Negotiations, Vehicle Search, Burglary in Progress, Suspicious Person, Traffic Stop, Suspicious Vehicle and Crime Scene Investigation.

The competition tests, encourages and helps develop the Police Explorers by promoting teamwork, leadership, knowledge, officer safety, responsibility and motivation.

Santa Maria Police Explorers Christian Barajas, Maria Morales, Jaime Belmontes, Anthony ​Olozagaste, Julian Mireles, Nathan Torres, Isaiah Nogalez, Isreal Mendoza, Cristal Robles, Bianca Diaz and Alexis Brito participated in the competition.

The Santa Maria Police Explorers competed against the top explorer teams from Northeern and Southern California and earned a first-place award in the High Risk Vehicle Stop scenario.

—Ralph Martin is Santa Maria's Chief of Police.