Santa Maria Domestic-Violence Suspect Arrested After Standoff

Police eventually take Eddie Dominguez, 34, into custody at residence on 800 block of East Mariposa Way, off South College Drive

A domestic-violence suspect was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with Santa Maria police that sparked street closures and a house fire.

The incident was on the 800 block of East Mariposa Way, off South College Drive, with several nearby streets closed in the area.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the incident, which lasted nearly four hours before the lone man in the house surrendered and was arrested by Santa Maria police.

"Officers responded and found that occupants of the house -- a male and female -- had been involved in a fight for some what of a long duration," police Sgt. Russ Mengel said. "We were able to get the female to exit the residence. The male remained inside and uncooperative."

The man, identified as Eddie Dominguez, 29, of Santa Maria, was wanted for several crimes involving other domestic-violence-related incidents with different victims in Santa Maria since Tuesday evening, Mengel said.

Dominguez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of domestic violence, kidnapping and making criminal threats, police said.

His bail was set at $500,000.

"We believe the suspect is inside," Sgt. Jesus Valle said earlier Wednesday. "He may have access to weapons, so that why we’re taking precautions."

Two rounds of tear gas were fired into the structure before Dominguez surrendered at about 11:30 a.m.

As the morning progressed, police were working to obtain a search warrant so they could enter the house if the suspect didn't surrender.

In addition to shouting messages over a loud speaker to encourage Dominguez to come out, police used heavy equipment to ram open the front door of the house.

"At this point, negotiations are ongoing," Mengel said before Dominguez's surrender. "We're hoping he gives up at any time now. We're going to hopefully work through the process and get a successful resolution to the incident."

Police employed several steps aimed at encouraging the man to surrender.

"We're hoping to gain compliance as we go through these steps," Mengel said. "We've been attempting to talk with him, I don't know to what extent he's been responsive to those efforts."

"We hope that it's peacefully resolved, and we hope he comes out right now, but it's really in his court as to what occurs," Mengel added.

At nearly the same time, a fire broke out inside the residence, and Santa Maria firefighters quickly battled the blaze that sent clouds of black smoke billowing up above the neighborhood.

The blaze involved two rooms and caused smoke damage throughout the home, Santa Maria firefighters said, adding the cause remains under investigation.

The home reportedly belonged to a family member of Dominguez.

While the standoff dragged on, police evacuated some homes in the area as a precaution, Mengel said.

Several streets and Allan Hancock College’s south entrance were closed Wednesday due to the incident.

“Santa Maria PD is managing a domestic-violence incident four blocks south from the southwest corner of campus. South entrance closed,” Hancock officials said on Twitter.

One resident several houses away asked Mengel for help retrieving his sedan parked in a driveway, saying he needed to pick up children from school. A short time later, Mengel walked the man to the vehicle so he could drive away from the area.

"We're trying to impact traffic as little as possible, but because of safety and other things we want to minimize the traffic moving in and about the area," Mengel added.

Domestic disputes are an ongoing problem, but rarely escalate to the extent of the Mariposa Way incident, he said.

"This is unusual," he added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.