Santa Maria Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Little Caesars Pizza Armed Robbery

Santa Maria police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of Little Caesars Pizza on South Broadway Monday morning.

The business at 2120 S. Broadway was robbed shortly after 9 a.m., said Sgt. Nathan Totorica.

The public's help is being requested to identify the suspect, described as a 25- to 40-year-old Hispanic man with dark complexion.

Police advise people not to approach the suspect because he is considered armed and dangerous.

“The business was closed at the time, and the employees were preparing to open,” Totorica said. “The suspect entered the business and approached an employee. He brandished a handgun and demanded money.”

A surveillance photograph released Monday shows a man wearing a dark jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, dark pants and dark shoes.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing through the business' back door, Totorica said.

Totorica said the SMPD is not releasing the amount of cash obtained due to the ongoing investigation.

"Immediately following the robbery, the suspect fled through the back exit of the store and continued on foot north through the alley adjacent to Target,” Totorica said.

“He then exited the alleyway and ran north on McClelland (Street). His path of travel after that point is unknown.”

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Andrew Brice at 805.928.3781.

Anonymous tips can be made on the City of Santa Maria’s website.

