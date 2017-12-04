Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Little Caesars Pizza Armed Robbery

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of Little Caesars Pizza Monday morning. Click to view larger
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of Little Caesars Pizza Monday morning. (SMPD photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 4, 2017 | 3:55 p.m.

Santa Maria police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of Little Caesars Pizza on South Broadway Monday morning. 

The business at 2120 S. Broadway was robbed shortly after 9 a.m., said Sgt. Nathan Totorica.

The public's help is being requested to identify the suspect, described as a 25- to 40-year-old Hispanic man with dark complexion.

Police advise people not to approach the suspect because he is considered armed and dangerous.

“The business was closed at the time, and the employees were preparing to open,” Totorica said. “The suspect entered the business and approached an employee. He brandished a handgun and demanded money.”

A surveillance photograph released Monday shows a man wearing a dark jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, dark pants and dark shoes.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing through the business' back door, Totorica said.

Totorica said the SMPD is not releasing the amount of cash obtained due to the ongoing investigation.

"Immediately following the robbery, the suspect fled through the back exit of the store and continued on foot north through the alley adjacent to Target,” Totorica said.

“He then exited the alleyway and ran north on McClelland (Street). His path of travel after that point is unknown.”

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Andrew Brice at 805.928.3781.

Anonymous tips can be made on the City of Santa Maria’s website.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 