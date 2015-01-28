Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:52 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Honor Top Officer, Recognize Several Lifesavers at Awards Luncheon

Sgt. Russ Mengel is named Officer of the Year for his work developing the department's Incident Command System

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 28, 2015 | 9:43 p.m.

An officer who saved a child’s life, a citizen who administered first aid to a critically-injured coworker, and a sergeant who set up a vital mobile command system now sought by other agencies were among the honorees Wednesday at the Santa Maria Police Department Awards Luncheon.

More than 200 people attended the luncheon held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge which was sponsored by the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

“Today we’re going to be honoring some very special individuals for outstanding accomplishments and acts of heroism over the course of the past year,” Police Chief Ralph Martin said. 

Sgt. Russ Mengel, recently promoted to community services supervisor, was named Officer of the Year for 2014, a recognition that he serves the department with excellence on a regular basis.

Mengel developed and implemented the Incident Command System, ensuring patrol supervisors’ vehicles are properly equipped to served as mobile command posts during critical incidents, Martin said. 

Other agencies have requested Mengel’s assistance as they attempt to develop a similar program, Martin said. 

“Our department has been described as the model to follow for other agencies trying to implement the ICS system in their own jurisdictions, and much of this is due to Sgt. Mengel,” Martin said. 

Officer Roberto Ruiz was presented the Lifesaving Award for his role in saving a toddler who swallowed a marble and stopped breathing. In May, Ruiz was flagged down by a hysterical man who said he and his wife were transporting their 3-year-old child who swallowed a marble and wasn’t breathing.

“Realizing the child was not breathing, the airway was completely obstructed, Officer Ruiz performed the Heimlich maneuver in an attempt to dislodge the marble. After a few minutes, and probably some terrifying times for everyone involved, the child began to breath on his own,” Martin said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police Department Record Bureau, pictured with Chief Ralph Martin, receive the agency's Distinguished Team Award. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

An X-ray taken at the hospital revealed the marble had entered the child’s stomach. While the chief joked that the Heimlich should get the lodged item out of the patient, Martin added, “Either way you did a great job.”

A doctor later credited Ruiz’s efforts for dislodging the marble from the child’s airway.

“You were at the right place at the right to save this child’s life. You immediately identified the problem. You remained calm and effectively performed the maneuver as you were taught,” Martin said.

The chief also gave out Distinguished Citizen Awards for people involved in two different incidents in 2014.

One went to Aurelia Vega, a neighborhood sales representative for Heritage Square development, for her lifesaving measures Dec. 8. 

Hearing a construction worker’s cry for help, Vega instantly responded to find a man had been badly injured on his thigh by a hand-held Sawzall reciprocating saw. 

“While other employees seemed a little confused and unsure what to do, Ms. Vega wasted no time,” Martin said. “She took a belt from one of the other employees. She used it as a tourniquet on the victim’s leg.”

Additionally, she grabbed towels to apply pressure on the wound to stem the bleeding until rescuers arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

“Ms.Vega’s immediate response and efforts were instrumental in saving the man’s life,” Martin said.

The chief also recognized three city landfill workers — Robert Cossa, Douglas Shearer and George Torres — for their critical roles in helping locate a missing student with special needs last year. 

Carla Amado was named the winner of the Dispatcher of the Year Award. Amado, hired in 2008, delivers strong customer service in the role as “the Vin Scully of the department,” Martin said. 

She also represented the agency at several job fairs, decorating the booth using her own resources and talking to hundreds of people about the career.

Records Bureau worker Nina Toedte was given the Support Employee of the Year Award for being a steady influence amid big changes, the chief said. She also took on the efforts of revising data after the discovery of some erroneous numbers and worked to ensure the errors don’t continue.  

She also received a Certificate of Commendation for her performance while serving as acting police records supervisor.

These honors came as the Records Bureau coped with a heavy workload. To put it in perspective, Martin said, the agency arrested approximately 3,000 people. In 2014, the number climbed 62 percent to 4,800 — the highest probably in the history of the department and something police attribute to having more officers on the streets, Martin said.

The Records Bureau staff earned the Distinguished Team Award, recognizing their role in processing more than 12,000 police reports, maintaining records, answering phone calls and dealing with people who come into the station. 

“They have performed their duties unselfishly, often working addition hours to maintain mandated deadlines and have increased the operational hours at the front window, providing additional service to the public,” Martin said. 

The chief also spotlighted the department’s employees of the quarter for 2014 as those who served in an exceptional manner for the three-month period — Officer Andrew Brice, Officer Ernie Salinas, Officer Scott Casey and Detective Herminio Rodriguez.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 