Santa Maria Police Release Name of Homicide Victim

The gunshot victim who died late Friday in downtown Santa Maria has been been identified as Juan Francisco Valdez-Cortez, 39, police said Monday evening.

Officers found the Santa Maria resident in the street at 10:33 p.m. Friday near South Miller and East Cypress streets.

Valdez-Cortez died as a result of his injuries, police said.

He was identified Sunday, but his name was withheld so his family members could be notified, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

There are no suspects in custody for the shooting, but detectives are actively investigating the case, including tracking down the victim's whereabouts prior to the shooting, Rios added.

"We don't think it's gang-related, but we can't rule it out," Rios said.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Detective Jose De Leija or Detective Cassandra Coria by calling 805.928.3781, ext. 2277.

Rios said anyone who might have seen something but doesn't think it's important or related to the shooting should call anyway because it could end up being key information.

