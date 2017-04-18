Santa Maria Police Say Self-Immolation Led To Woman’s Death On Foster Road

The immolation of a woman outside a Santa Barbara County mental-health clinic in south Santa Maria has been ruled a suicide, police said Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Foster Road for a report of a body on fire.

The circumstances of the death initially appeared suspicious, Sgt. Paul Flores said at the time, adding that officers were working to determine if it involved suicide or homicide.

“The investigation determined there was no foul play involved and it is now being investigated as a suicide,” Flores said Tuesday.

Police have turned the investigation over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Unit.

The Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department operates adult and children’s mental health clinics on the road.

The name of the woman who died in the incident has not released.

Authorities also have not said whether the woman was a patient of Santa Barbara County's behavioral wellness programs.

