Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:13 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Police Investigating After Fatal Stabbing of 82-Year-Old

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 12:22 p.m. | June 20, 2018 | 8:33 a.m.

The fatal stabbing of an 82-year-old man in Santa Maria remained under investigation Wednesday as detectives were seeking suspects and a motive for the homicide.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday for a  report of a stabbing. according to Santa Maria police Lt. Paul Van Meel.

The victim, identified as Thomas Dutart, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries, Van Meel added.

Detectives were called to the scene and continued the investigation into the incident, which occurred at the man's residence.

At this time there are no identified suspects and the motive is unknown, Van Meel said.

The Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the stabbing to call 805.928.3781 x 2278. 

A tip line can be reached by calling 805.928,3781 x 2677. Callers to either number can remain anonymous, if they so choose.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 