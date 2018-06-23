Santa Maria Police Investigating After Fatal Stabbing of 82-Year-Old

The fatal stabbing of an 82-year-old man in Santa Maria remained under investigation Wednesday as detectives were seeking suspects and a motive for the homicide.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing. according to Santa Maria police Lt. Paul Van Meel.

The victim, identified as Thomas Dutart, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries, Van Meel added.

Detectives were called to the scene and continued the investigation into the incident, which occurred at the man's residence.

At this time there are no identified suspects and the motive is unknown, Van Meel said.

The Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the stabbing to call 805.928.3781 x 2278.

A tip line can be reached by calling 805.928,3781 x 2677. Callers to either number can remain anonymous, if they so choose.

