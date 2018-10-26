Santa Maria Police Investigating Robbery at Wells Fargo Bank Branch

Some 20 people were in the bank at the time of the heist, police said; no weapon was seen

A busy Wells Fargo Bank branch in central Santa Maria was robbed on Friday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., police officers responded to the 1400 block of South Broadway for a report of a robbery, police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

No weapon was seen, but other details about how the man demanded money were not available, Mengel said.

At least 20 people were in the bank at the time of the robbery, Mengel said.

Officers remained at the scene talking to witnesses and investigating the incident, he added.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 805.928.3781, ext 2277.

