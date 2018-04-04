Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Investigating Credit Union Robbery

Suspect showed the teller a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon, police said

Santa Maria police investigate a robbery at the CoastHill Credit Union branch on South Bradley Road.
Santa Maria police investigate a robbery at the CoastHill Credit Union branch on South Bradley Road. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 6, 2017 | 8:24 p.m.
The suspect in Wednesday's robbery at the Coast Hills Credit Union in Santa Maria was described a white male in his 50s or 60s wearing a brown cap with the word "Cali," sunglasses, a light-colored shirt with chest pockets, and blue jeans.
The suspect in Wednesday’s robbery at the Coast Hills Credit Union in Santa Maria was described a white male in his 50s or 60s wearing a brown cap with the word “Cali,” sunglasses, a light-colored shirt with chest pockets, and blue jeans.

The robbery of a CoastHills Credit Union branch on South Bradley Road in Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, police said. 

Officers were dispatched at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday to the branch at the southern end of the Crossroads Shopping Center at 2120 S Bradley Road, police said.

The suspect showed the teller a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon, police said.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers were searching the area for the robber, who was described as a white male in his 50s or 60s wearing a brown cap with the word "Cali," sunglasses, a light-colored shirt with chest pockets, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

An anonymous tip may also be submitted on the Police Department's website.

