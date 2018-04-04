Santa Maria Police Investigating Credit Union Robbery

Suspect showed the teller a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon, police said

The robbery of a CoastHills Credit Union branch on South Bradley Road in Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday to the branch at the southern end of the Crossroads Shopping Center at 2120 S Bradley Road, police said.

The suspect showed the teller a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon, police said.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers were searching the area for the robber, who was described as a white male in his 50s or 60s wearing a brown cap with the word "Cali," sunglasses, a light-colored shirt with chest pockets, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

An anonymous tip may also be submitted on the Police Department's website.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.