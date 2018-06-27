Santa Maria Police Investigating Double Stabbing

Police are investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Saturday in Santa Maria.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:45 a.m. to the 600 block of East Tunnell Street, a few blocks northeast of Santa Maria Town Center, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found two men who had suffered nonlife-threatening stab wounds.

One victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria while the other was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police said.

Both were listed in stable condition Saturday.

No suspects have been arrested.

