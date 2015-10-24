Santa Maria Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Advice

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday, possibly near the southern edge of the city.

Officers were called to Marian Regional Medical Center shortly before 2:30 a.m. after the shooting victim was taken there, police said.

They found a 29-year-old victim who had been shot once in the leg, police said, adding that the injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the shooting may have occurred in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 805.928.3781 x2277.

