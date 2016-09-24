Santa Maria Police Investigating Fatal Fall at Mall Parking Garage

Victim plummeted from third level at downtown shopping center

A victim was pronounced dead after falling from the parking garage at the Santa Maria Town Center mall on Saturday afternoon.

Santa Maria police were dispatched at approximately 5:15 p.m. to a report of a fall victim at the garage.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were still at the site at 7:30 p.m.

As police worked, spectators peered over the wall of the three-story parking structure’s second floor to watch while the victim’s body remained covered under a white sheet.

