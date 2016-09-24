Santa Maria Police Investigating Fatal Fall at Mall Parking Garage
Victim plummeted from third level at downtown shopping center
Santa Maria police discuss their investigation of a fatal fall from the Santa Maria Town Center parking garage Saturday evening. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
| September 24, 2016 | 7:40 p.m.
A victim was pronounced dead after falling from the parking garage at the Santa Maria Town Center mall on Saturday afternoon.
Santa Maria police were dispatched at approximately 5:15 p.m. to a report of a fall victim at the garage.
Detectives and crime scene technicians were still at the site at 7:30 p.m.
As police worked, spectators peered over the wall of the three-story parking structure’s second floor to watch while the victim’s body remained covered under a white sheet.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.
— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.