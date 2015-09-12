Santa Maria Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Of Teen

Advice

A 17-year-old boy died Friday afternoon after he was shot, Santa Maria police said Saturday morning.

The Santa Maria Police Department was notified at 3:45 p.m. Friday that a shooting victim arrived at the Marian Regional Medical Center.

The boy, identified as Robert Luna, died due to his injuries, police said.

“The motive and location of the incident is unknown at this time,” police said in a news release.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact 805.928.3781, ext. 2495.

