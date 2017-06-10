Santa Maria Police investigating Gang-Related Stabbing

Santa Maria police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday evening at an unknown location in the city.

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the emergency room at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where the stabbing victim had been brought for treatment.

The victim, whose injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, was not cooperative with investigators, police said.

The incident is believed to be gang-related, police said.

