Santa Maria Police Investigating Home-Invasion Robbery

Advice

Woman taken to hospital after 'very violent confrontation' on South Lincoln Street

A woman was taken to the hospital Friday following what Santa Maria police were describing as a "very violent" home-invasion robbery.

Officers were called to a residence on the 700 block of South Lincoln Street at about 11:40 a.m. following a report of a home-invasion, police said.

Details on the incident were not available, but Sgt. Russ Mendel said there was a "very violent confrontation," and that the resident fought with the intruders.

Police declined to describe the woman’s injuries, saying only that she was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center “for evaluation.” Later, officers confirmed the woman was sexually assaulted.

Mengel said investigators were looking for at least two male suspects in the case.

The single-story home was cordoned off with yellow police tape Friday afternoon as a crime scene technician worked at the site.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.