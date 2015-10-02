Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:05 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Maria Police Investigating Home-Invasion Robbery

Woman taken to hospital after 'very violent confrontation' on South Lincoln Street

Santa Maria police were investigating a violent home-invasion robbery that occurred Friday at this home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria. A woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries after the attack.
Santa Maria police were investigating a violent home-invasion robbery that occurred Friday at this home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria. A woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries after the attack. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:39 p.m. | October 2, 2015 | 3:29 p.m.

A woman was taken to the hospital Friday following what Santa Maria police were describing as a "very violent" home-invasion robbery.

Officers were called to a residence on the 700 block of South Lincoln Street at about 11:40 a.m. following a report of a home-invasion, police said.

Details on the incident were not available, but Sgt. Russ Mendel said there was a "very violent confrontation," and that the resident fought with the intruders.

Police declined to describe the woman’s injuries, saying only that she was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center “for evaluation.” Later, officers confirmed the woman was sexually assaulted.

Mengel said investigators were looking for at least two male suspects in the case.

The single-story home was cordoned off with yellow police tape Friday afternoon as a crime scene technician worked at the site.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Police block off part of South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria Friday after a ‘very violent’ home-invasion robbery. Click to view larger
Police block off part of South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria Friday after a ‘very violent’ home-invasion robbery. (Nia Wong / KCOY News photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 