Local News

Police Investigating Double Shooting With 1 Fatality in Northwest Santa Maria

Adult killed and juvenile critically wounded in incident on 400 block of North Oakley Ave.

Santa Maria police responded Sunday night to a double shooting, with one fatality, on the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 4.37 p.m. | July 4, 2016 | 10:58 p.m.

One man died and his younger brother received multiple gunshot wounds in a double shooting late Monday night in the northwest part of the city.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. for a shooting investigation, police said. 

A 23-year-old man died while his 17-year-old brother reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred during a Fourth of July party attended by the brothers, while the shooting came from a gunman in a passing vehicle. 

The incident came in the middle of a busy night for Santa Maria police.

"We have officers going all kinds of different directions right now," Lt. Mark Norling said Monday night.

Police initially provided no details about the victims or their conditions, but emergency radio traffic indicated there may have been one person killed and another seriously wounded.

After kicking off the new year with six homicides recorded in January, Santa Maria has been without any slayings since the first month of 2016. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

