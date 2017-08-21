Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Investigating Shooting Death on North College Drive

Woman was killed in what appears to be a case of domestic violence; suspect and 9-year-old child subject of Amber Alert

Santa Maria police officer investigate Monday night after a woman was killed, apparently shot to death, on the 200 block of College Drive. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police officer investigate Monday night after a woman was killed, apparently shot to death, on the 200 block of College Drive.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:52 a.m. | August 21, 2017 | 9:43 p.m.
Daniel Morozov is the subject of an Amber Alert issued by Santa Maria police Monday night. Click to view larger
Daniel Morozov is the subject of an Amber Alert issued by Santa Maria police Monday night.

A woman was shot to death Monday night in Santa Maria, and a suspect and a missing child were being sought in what appears to be a case of domestic violence.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Jason Zickuhr confirmed the death, which occurred on the 200 block of North College Drive at approximately 8:45 p.m. 

Nearly 4 hours later, police issued an Amber Alert, seeking Daniel Morozov, a 9-year-old boy last seen in Santa Maria.

The boy has white skin, brown eyes and brown hair, is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans. 

The notification identified the suspect as Konstantin Morozov, 48. He also has white skin, brown hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

"The suspect abducted the child from Santa Maria, California. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," the alert issued early Tuesday said.

Konstantin Morozov was last seen driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Golf with a California license plate number of 7JGG242, but Santa Maria police said that vehicle was found abandoned in the city Tuesday morning. 

Konstantin Morozov Click to view larger
Konstantin Morozov

The Amber Alert was updated to say the suspect and boy were likely in a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee with license plate number 7XZK698.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect should call 9-1-1, authorities said.

The suspect may be the shooting victim's husband, according to emergency radio traffic.

The incident began when personnel from the Police Department, the Fire Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the Arbolinda Apartments on a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to emergency radio traffic.

The suspect, who is believed to speak Russian or German, fled on foot, according to radio traffic.

No one was in custody as of 11 p.m., Police Chief Phil Hansen said.

"We're working some stuff pretty hard right now,” Hansen added.

A neighbor told Noozhawk she heard several shots being fired.

"Obviously it's a tragedy," Hansen said. "It's not going to be a who-dunnit, I don't think." 

This may be the first homicide in the city of Santa Maria in 2017, with the previous one occuring in September 2016.

Other homicides in the valley this year have occurred outside the city limits and in Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's jurisdiction. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Maria police cordoned off part of the Arbolinda Apartments in Santa Maria after a woman was shot to death Monday night. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police cordoned off part of the Arbolinda Apartments in Santa Maria after a woman was shot to death Monday night.

