Santa Maria Police Investigating Late-Night Shooting

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting — possibly gang-related — that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 1600 block of North Pine Street, where they found a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound, said Sgt. Jesus Valle.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, and was later sent home, Valle said.

The gunman had fled by the time officers arrived on scene and remained at large, Valle said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 297.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.