Santa Maria Police Investigating Late-Night Shooting

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.

Officer responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St, said Sgt. Jesus Valle.

"Officers located a 29-year-old male with gunshot wounds next to his vehicle," Valle said

An ambulance was called, and the victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

He was expected to survive, Valle said.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown type vehicle prior to the arrival of police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 297.

