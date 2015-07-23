Santa Maria Police Investigating Late-Night Shooting

Advice

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred late Wednesday night in Santa Maria.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Marian Regional Medical Center, where the victim had been taken, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lopez.

The victim, whose name was not released, sustained a single gunshot wound to his extremities, Lopez said, adding that the injury was not life-threatening.

Investigators determined that the shooting apparently occurred in the 500 block of South Smith Street.

The suspect was described as a white, male adult, approximately 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, with blond hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 2277.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.