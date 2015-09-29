Santa Maria Police Investigating Late-Night Triple Shooting

Advice

Three people were taken to local hospitals late Monday night after suffering gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Cypress Street on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found three people who had been shot, police said.

One of the victims was flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the other two were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Investigation of the attack was continuing, and additional details were not available.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781, X2277.

