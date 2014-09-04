Santa Maria Police Seek Suspect in Gas Station Robbery

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect who punched a gas station clerk Thursday morning and made off with an unknown amount of money.

Sgt. Jesse Silva said officers responded at 5:15 a.m. to a robbery at the Shell gas station in the 1200 block of East Main Street in Santa Maria.

A gas station clerk told police that a Hispanic man entered the station, punched him in the face and brandished a sharp object, demanding money.

The suspect made off with an unknown amount of money, Silva said, and left the gas station in a maroon 2000s model Chevy Colorado.

The clerk was treated for minor injuries, he said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic adult male weighing approximately 300 pounds, Silva said.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a Jordan emblem on the chest, blue shorts and cream-colored, low-top shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

