Santa Maria Police Investigating Rash of Sexual Assaults

By Sgt. Chris Nartatez for the Santa Maria Police Department | January 29, 2014 | 4:29 p.m.

The Santa Maria Police Department is continuing to investigate a rash of sexual assaults that have been committed within the last month.

The modus operandi of the suspect is riding a mountain bike passing by female victims and grabbing their buttocks.

There have been a least 10 incidents that have occurred primarily the northern area of the city near the river levee area. Two more incidents occurred — one Tuesday night and again Wednesday.

The incident that occurred Tuesday night was in the area of Cook and Lincoln streets. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male age 20 to 25, wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans, and riding a dark mountain bike.

Wednesday's incident occurred near the river levee, and the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 to 180 pounds, short hair, thin mustache and dark complexion. The suspect was wearing a Dallas Cowboys blue zip-up hoddie and red baseball cap and riding a black mountain bike.

In previous incidents, the suspect was riding a red mountain bike.

As to date, none of the victims has been injured. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

— Chris Nartatez is a sergeant for the Santa Maria Police Department.

 

