Santa Maria Police Investigating Report of Gunshot Victim

At least one person reportedly suffered a gunshot wound in a Santa Maria neighborhood on Thursday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police officers, fire crews and American Medical Response paramedics were dispatched to the area of Thornburg and Jane streets due to a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim reportedly suffered an injury to the leg, and a CalStar medical helicopter was requested to respond to Marian Regional Medical Center to pick up the patient for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.