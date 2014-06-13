Santa Maria Police Investigating Reported Carjacking

Santa Maria police are investigating a carjacking that was reported Wednesday evening in the 200 block of North Blosser Road.

Sgt. Russell Mengel said officers were called to the scene about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim reported that a Hispanic man with a handgun approached his vehicle, forced the victim from the car and then fled in the vehicle north on Blosser Road.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and a shaved head.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call 877.800.9100.

