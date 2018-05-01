Police Investigating Shooting of 16-Year-Old in Santa Maria

Victim was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with a single gunshot wound

Santa Maria police were investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old boy that occurred Wednesday afternoon near the Evans Parks housing project at the north end of the city.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street at about 4:45 p.m. on a report of shots being fired, and found the teen suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to police Sgt. Daniel Rios.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, then taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center before being flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Rios said.

The teen was shot in the neck, but his injuries were not believed to be life threatening, said Lt. Mark Norling.

Witnesses reported several shots being fired in the area, which is just north of Donovan Road, Rios said.

No arrests had been made Wednesday evening, "but we have some leads we are following," Rios said, adding that investigators did not yet know whether the shooting was gang-related.

Officers went door to door after the shooting looking for potential witnesses and making sure there were no other gunshot victims, Rios said.

Crime-scene investigators were scouring the scene for evidence, he added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781 or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

