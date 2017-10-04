Santa Maria Police Investigating Shooting Near Site of September Homicide

Santa Maria police investigated a shooting Wednesday night that damaged a vehicle and garage door.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lazo Way for a shooting by at least one suspect in a vehicle, police Sgt. Mark Streker said.

Information about the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The shooting occurred in the same neighborhood where a 19-year-old man was fatally wounded on Labor Day weekend.

Officers identified that victim as Edward Jonathan Ramirez of Santa Maria, who had been shot while near the roadway early Sept. 3.

Streker said it was too early to say whether Wednesday night’s shooting was related to the homicide.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.