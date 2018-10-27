Saturday, October 27 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at Santa Maria Condominium Complex

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after incident on 300 block of East McCoy Lane

Police vehicle at shooting scene in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police converged on a condominium complex on the 300 block of East McCoy Lane Saturday afternoon on a report of a shooting. One person reportedly was taken to the hospital. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 4:14 p.m. | October 27, 2018 | 2:22 p.m.

A suspect was arrested Saturday after a shooting that occurred at a residential condominium complex on East McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at the complex on the 300 block of East McCoy Lane at approximately 1:45 p.m., said Lt. Russ Mengel.

A man was transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to emergency radio traffic.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers initiated contact with the suspect who not cooperative and was barricaded inside a residence.

The Police Department cordoned off the area and brought the Bearcat tactical vehicle to the scene as officers feared other family members were inside the residence.

"After a short period of time, and a deployment of a good number of officers, the suspect surrendered to officers out in front of the residence and was taken into custody without incident," Mengel said. 

After a search of the home, officers determined the suspect was the only person inside. 

Officers were expected to remain the scene for collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

A male suspect's name and other details were not available.

Debbie Driggs, a resident of the condominium complex, said the man had been banging on his ceiling -- and her floor -- amid a noise dispute. The feud has spanned several days including when Driggs' grandson was asleep. 

Her daughter and then her son-in-law went downstairs on Saturday to try to resolve the dispute by talking to the man who apparently pulled the weapon and fired it at Driggs' son-in-law.

The 24-year-old victim reportedly received a bullet wound to his thumb. 

At one point, more than seven police cars and other emergency vehicles were at the scene, with many parked on West McCoy Lane in front of the condo complex.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters standing by at shooting scene in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Firefighters stand by Saturday afternoon at the scene of a shooting reported on the 300 block of East McCoy in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 