Suspect Arrested in Shooting at Santa Maria Condominium Complex

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after incident on 300 block of East McCoy Lane

A suspect was arrested Saturday after a shooting that occurred at a residential condominium complex on East McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at the complex on the 300 block of East McCoy Lane at approximately 1:45 p.m., said Lt. Russ Mengel.

A man was transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to emergency radio traffic.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers initiated contact with the suspect who not cooperative and was barricaded inside a residence.

The Police Department cordoned off the area and brought the Bearcat tactical vehicle to the scene as officers feared other family members were inside the residence.

"After a short period of time, and a deployment of a good number of officers, the suspect surrendered to officers out in front of the residence and was taken into custody without incident," Mengel said.

After a search of the home, officers determined the suspect was the only person inside.

Officers were expected to remain the scene for collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

A male suspect's name and other details were not available.

Debbie Driggs, a resident of the condominium complex, said the man had been banging on his ceiling -- and her floor -- amid a noise dispute. The feud has spanned several days including when Driggs' grandson was asleep.

Her daughter and then her son-in-law went downstairs on Saturday to try to resolve the dispute by talking to the man who apparently pulled the weapon and fired it at Driggs' son-in-law.

The 24-year-old victim reportedly received a bullet wound to his thumb.

At one point, more than seven police cars and other emergency vehicles were at the scene, with many parked on West McCoy Lane in front of the condo complex.

