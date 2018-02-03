Brother Arrested in Connection with Shooting That Wounded 13-Year-Old Boy in Santa Maria

Victim airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after incident in 600 block of West Polk Street

An older brother has been arrested after a 13-year-old Santa Maria boy was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting, according to Santa Maria police.

The victim was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Paul Flores said police officers, Santa Maria Fire Department personnel and an American Medical Response ambulance were dispatched shortly after noon to the 600 block of West Polk Street, a residential neighborhood about a block east of North Railroad Avenue and one block south of West Taylor Street.

The 13-year-old boy was found suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Officers were in the very early stage of interviewing people at the scene and trying to determine the circumstances of what may have been an accidental incident, Lt. Russ Mengel said less than hour after the shooting.

Detectives later arrested the boy’s brother, 19-year-old Fernando Navarro, on suspicion of shooting a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possessing a firearm when prohibited by court order, Flores said Saturday night.

