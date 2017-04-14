Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Santa Maria

A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after suffering multiple stab wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department, the Police Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the area of Blosser Road and Pershing Street.

They found a man who had been stabbed several times in what police said was likely a gang-related attack.

The victim was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot, and the investigation was continuing.

Investigators are requesting that anyone with information about the incident to call 805.928.3781 x 2278.

