Santa Maria Police Issue Alert for Missing At-Risk Adult

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a missing at-risk adult.
Deanna Loraine Ray, 55, was reported missing last Friday. She was last seen at 8 a.m. last Thursday in the Nipomo area.
Ray is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Ray was last seen wearing work boots, jeans and a Hawaiian shirt. Ray was riding a sea-green colored huffy beach cruiser bicycle.
She is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the community to contact law enforcement with any information on Ray's whereabouts.
— Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz represents the Santa Maria Police Department.