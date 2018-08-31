Friday, August 31 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Issue Alert After Teen Caught Trying to Pass His Homemade Counterfeit Bills

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 31, 2018 | 5:05 p.m.

Suddenly your kid obsessed with the Fortnite video game might not seem so troublesome, after Santa Maria police revealed a 13-year-old student had passed a bogus bill when making a purchase at Pioneer Valley High School Friday.

The student attempted to buy something from the high school store using counterfeit cash, and instead bought an introduction to the school resource officer, Lt. Russ Mengel said Friday.

The incident also introduced the school resource officer to the youth’s parents, who were angry at him, Mengel said.

The boy claimed he had not passed the funny money elsewhere, but police issued an alert as a precaution.

“We want to make people aware that batch is out there,” Mengel said.

The homemade money — in denominations of $10s, $20s, $50s, and $100s — appeared to have been generated from a digital scanner and printer and not the U.S. Treasury Bureau of Printing and Engraving.

The product turned out to be “nice Monopoly money” but “stand out pretty good” as fakes, Mengel said, adding police still feared a distracted clerk might not catch the counterfeit bills.

fake money Click to view larger
A 13-year-old Pioneer Valley High School student was caught trying to use his homemade money at the school store Friday. (SMPD photo)

“Please be aware. Be careful when accepting  large bills,” the agency's Twitter page said.

Central Coast law enforcement officers periodically warn businesses to look out for counterfeit money, especially at communitises with high tourism.

Real money sports a number of security features including a portrait watermark visible when held up to a light, two numeric watermarks on the $5s, an enhanced security thread that glows under an ultraviolet light, micro printing, improved color shifting ink that changes color when the note is tilted, and on the newly redesigned $100 notes, a 3D security ribbon and enhanced, raised printing, U.S. Treasury officials said on the agency website, which is appropriately moneyfactory.gov.

Officers were writing up a report to submit to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges — or enrollment in an economics class.

Meanwhile, news of the incident sparked amusing comments on social media.

“Hope he has that Get Out of Jail Free card also,” one KTLA 5 commenter mused. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

