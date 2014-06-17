Santa Maria Police Make 2 DUI Arrests During Roving Saturation Patrol

The Santa Maria Police Department conducted a roving DUI saturation patrol last Friday between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. as part of Santa Maria’s commitment to public safety.

This operation was one of many that will be conducted throughout the year in the city of Santa Maria.

The goal of the roving DUI saturation patrol was to take impaired and unlicensed drivers off the street and bring awareness to the public of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

» Vehicles — 47

» Drivers evaluated for DUI (alcohol) — 13

» Drivers evaluated for DUI (drugs) — 0

» DUI arrests (alcohol) — 2

» DUI arrests (drugs) — 0

» Total arrests — 2

» Unlicensed drivers — 6

» Drivers with suspended licenses — 2

» Citations for open container in vehicle — 0

» Total citations issued — 21

» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — not available

» Vehicles towed for storage only — 0

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1.

— Sgt. Mark Streker is the traffic bureau supervisor for the Santa Maria Police Department.