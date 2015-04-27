Santa Maria Police Make 4 Arrests with DUI Checkpoint, Roving Patrol

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1.

The location of the checkpoint was in the 1000 block of South Broadway for northbound traffic. The goal of the DUI checkpoint and the roving saturation was to take impaired and unlicensed drivers off the street and bring awareness to the public of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

This operation was one of many that will be conducted throughout the year in Santa Maria.

