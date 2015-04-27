Santa Maria Police Make 4 Arrests with DUI Checkpoint, Roving Patrol

The Santa Maria Police Department conducted a DUI/driver's license checkpoint and a DUI roving saturation on Sunday as part of Santa Maria’s commitment to public safety.
This operation was one of many that will be conducted throughout the year in Santa Maria.
The location of the checkpoint was in the 1000 block of South Broadway for northbound traffic. The goal of the DUI checkpoint and the roving saturation was to take impaired and unlicensed drivers off the street and bring awareness to the public of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
DUI Checkpoint
» Vehicles through the checkpoint — 1,159
» Vehicles screened — 249
» Drivers evaluated for DUI (alcohol) — 2
» Drivers evaluated for DUI (drugs) — 0
» DUI arrests (alcohol) — 1
» DUI arrests (drugs) — 0
» Total arrests — 1
» Unlicensed drivers — 5
» Drivers with suspended licenses — 2
» Citations for open container in vehicle — 0
»Total citations issued — 7
» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — 1
DUI Saturation
» Total vehicle stops — 14
» Total cites — 8
» Total suspended drivers — 0
» Total DUI arrests — 3
» Total 30 day impounds — 0
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1.