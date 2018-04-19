Santa Maria Police Make Arrest in Monday Stabbing

A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on attempted-murder charges stemming from a stabbing incident earlier this week at the north end of the city, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Richard Rios was taken into custody after detectives served search and arrest warrants at a motel on the 1100 block of North Broadway, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel

Rios is accused of attacking a man who suffered multiple wounds to his back and neck early Monday.

Officers were called about 2:40 a.m. to a report of stabbing in the area of 1600 N. McClelland St., according to police. Upon arrival, they learned the stabbing had occurred minutes earlier in a parking lot on the 1300 block of North Broadway.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Rios was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and a gang enhancement, Van Meel said.

