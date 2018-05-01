Santa Maria Police Make No DUI Arrests at Checkpoint; Roving Patrol Makes One Arrest

The Santa Maria Police Department conducted a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in conjunction with a Roving DUI Saturation Patrol on Sunday.
This was done as part of Santa Maria’s commitment to public safety. These operations were two of many that will be conducted throughout the year in the city of Santa Maria.
The location of the checkpoint was in the 800 block of South Blosser Road for southbound traffic. The goal of the DUI checkpoint and the Roving Saturation Patrol was to take impaired and unlicensed drivers off the street. Additionally, the SMPD hopes these operations will bring awareness to the public on the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
» Vehicles through the checkpoint — 514
» Vehicles screened — 279
» Drivers evaluated for DUI (alcohol) — 1
» Drivers evaluated for DUI (drugs) — 1
» DUI arrests (alcohol) — 0
» DUI arrests (drugs) — 0
» Total arrests — 2 (warrant arrests)
» Unlicensed drivers — 14
» Drivers with suspended licenses — 0
» Citations for open container in vehicle — 0
» Total citations issued — 14
» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — 0
There was one DUI arrest made by the Roving DUI Saturation Patrol unit.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1.
— Sgt. Daniel Rios represents the Santa Maria Police Department.