Santa Maria Police Mum as Officers Converge on Nipomo Property

Investigation taking place at home on Orchard Road near Division Street

Santa Maria police were conducting an operation at a home in Nipomo on Tuesday, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

Officers and crime scene investigators were at the residential site on Orchard Road near Division Street for several hours.

Silva declined to say why officers were there, or if it was related to a homicide in Santa Maria early Saturday, referring inquiries to the lieutenant who oversees detectives.

The site is in rural San Luis Obispo County and outside the normal jurisdiction for Santa Maria police.

Additional details were not available.

