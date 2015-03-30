Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:30 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Trying to Track Down Owner of Runaway Turtle

An officer rescues the slow-moving reptile from an alley off East Donovan Road

Santa Maria police Officer Rafael Carrasco rescued a turtle Monday in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road.
Santa Maria police Officer Rafael Carrasco rescued a turtle Monday in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 30, 2015 | 9:20 p.m.

A Santa Maria police officer rescued a runaway turtle from the middle of an alley Monday and now is seeking to find its owner.

Officer Rafael Carrasco was patrolling about noon Monday in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road when his vehicle nearly struck what police called “a clearly jaywalking turtle” in the north alley.

The officer initiated a quick apprehension before the turtle took shelter in dense shrubbery, police said.

Officers had some fun with the caper.

"I have never witnessed a turtle run out in front of a vehicle quite like this before,” Carrasco said in a news release relating the fast-moving events.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of the slow-moving fugitive.

Anyone who has information about the turtle can call 805.928.3781 x277 or x297.

